NEET MDS 2024 Application Form Released At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the MDS application form for individuals seeking admission to various MDS courses. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for NEET MDS 2024 at natboard.edu.in. According to the programme, the deadline to apply for MDS 2024 is February 19.

"A candidate who after passing the final qualifying examination (BDS or the foreign dental degree recognized by GOI/DCI), is undergoing 12-month compulsory rotatory internship/ practical training and is likely to complete the same by 31st March 2024 can take up this examination," reads the official notice.

NEET MDS 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

2. Navigate to the NEET MDS tab. 3. Click on the application form link.

4. Complete the form and pay the exam price.

5. Submit and download the form.

6. Print out for future reference.

Candidates filling out the application form will be needed to pay an exam fee of Rs 3500, while those belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories will be charged Rs 2500.