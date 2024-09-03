Advertisement
NEET MDS 2024

NEET MDS 2024 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply

NEET MDS 2024: Eligible candidates who did not secure seats in the earlier rounds can register until September 5. Registration fees differ based on category and institution type, with more information available on the official NEET Counselling website, scroll down for more details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET MDS 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the registration window for the NEET MDS 2024 stray vacancy round counselling will close on September 4. Candidates who passed the medical entrance exam can register for the stray vacancy round via the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the first three rounds of NEET MDS counselling are eligible for the stray vacancy round. According to the official timeline, candidates can select and submit their preferences until September 5, with the option-locking window available from 8 pm on September 4 to September 5.

“If a candidate is allotted a seat in the stray round, he/she has to report and join the allotted seat, college else he/she shall be debarred from NEET PG examination for subsequent one year along with forfeiture of the security deposit,” states the official notice.

NEET MDS 2024: Steps to register here

  • Go to the official NEET Counselling website.
  • Select the registration link for the stray vacancy round.
  • Log in with your NEET credentials.
  • Fill out the application form for the stray vacancy round.
  • Submit the required registration fee.
  • Select your preferred choices for the allotment round.
  • Lock your choices and submit the form. 

For the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) and central universities, the registration fee is Rs 1,000 for General category candidates and Rs 500 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates. These fees are non-refundable. Additionally, General category candidates must pay a refundable tuition fee of Rs 25,000, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates have a refundable tuition fee of Rs 10,000. For deemed universities, the registration fee is Rs 5,000 for all categories, with a refundable tuition fee of Rs 2,00,000.

