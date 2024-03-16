NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 Released At nbe.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card. Candidates taking the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS 2024) can obtain their admit cards from the official website -nbe.edu.in.

The exam is set for March 18, 2024. The exam will last for three hours, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The paper carries 240 points, with 100 points for Part A and 140 for Part B. The candidates must come at the facility and register beginning at 7 a.m.

1. Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, select the latest news area.

3. Click the admit card link and enter your credentials.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print out.

The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four response options in English. The applicants must select the correct answer from the four response options presented. Candidates must always bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. It is advised that all applicants check their admit card details. According to the official handout, there will be 25% negative grading for erroneous responses, but no marks will be lost for unattempted questions. According to the announcement, the deadline for completing internships has been extended to June 30, 2024, to be eligible for NEET MDS 2024.