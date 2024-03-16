NewsEducation
NEET MDS ADMIT CARD 2024

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 Released At nbe.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024: The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four response options in English, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 Released At nbe.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card. Candidates taking the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS 2024) can obtain their admit cards from the official website -nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2024 Admit Card. Candidates preparing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS 2024) can obtain their admit cards from the official website natboard.edu.in. The actual URL and methods to download are mentioned below.

The exam is set for March 18, 2024. The exam will last for three hours, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The paper carries 240 points, with 100 points for Part A and 140 for Part B. The candidates must come at the facility and register beginning at 7 a.m.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

2. On the homepage, select the latest news area.

3. Click the admit card link and enter your credentials.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print out. 

The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four response options in English. The applicants must select the correct answer from the four response options presented. Candidates must always bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre. It is advised that all applicants check their admit card details. According to the official handout, there will be 25% negative grading for erroneous responses, but no marks will be lost for unattempted questions. According to the announcement, the deadline for completing internships has been extended to June 30, 2024, to be eligible for NEET MDS 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!