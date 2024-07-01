NEET MDS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins Today on mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is set to begin counselling registration for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery, Neet MDS 2024 today. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, interested candidates can register and complete the counselling registration form. Candidates need to be aware that there will be three rounds of NEET MDS 2024 counselling, followed by a stray round.

Candidates need to know that July 7, 2024, is the registration deadline for NEET MDS round 1 counselling. The NEET MDS 2024 counselling fee payment window is open until 3 PM. Please take note that only candidates who have paid in full and registered will be able to select their seats and fill their choices. Candidates will have time to choose their preferences between July 2 and July 7, 2024, following the counselling schedule. Students will need to lock in their course and college preferences to validate their selections. The NEET MDS 2024 seat allocation period is set for July 8–9, 2024.

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the NEET MDS counselling official website.

Step 2: Select the registration link for NEET MDS counselling.

Step 3: Click the provided link and enter the necessary login details.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: To finish the choice-filling process, save the login credentials.

NEET MDS Counselling 2024: Documents required

1. Admit card and scorecard for NEET MDS 2024

2. The certificate of qualifying examination

3. A college marksheet

4. The Dental Council's provisional certificate

5. Grade 10 and 12 mark sheets

6. Reliable government identification documents

The seat allocation results for NEET MDS 2024 will be released on July 10, 2024. Interested parties must report to the designated college between July 11 and July 17.