NEET PG 2021: Registration window extendedNEET PG 2021: Registration window extended till THIS date, check step-by-step process here till THIS date, check step-by-step process here

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET PG 2021 registration and edit window till August 25, 2021. The registration link opened on August 16.

An official notice in this regard read, “The Registration Window and the Edit Window for NEET-PG 2021 as opened vide NBEMS notice dated 06.08.2021 stand extended till 25.08.2021 (11:55PM).” Candidates who have not yet registered for NEET PG 2021 can apply by visiting the official website.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG is scheduled for September 11, 2021.

To register or edit the application, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Check the direct link here: natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2021: Here's how to apply

* Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in

* Click on NEET PG 2021 link on home page

* Click on new registration link and fill in the details.

* Fill the application form

* Make payment of application fees.

* Once done, click on submit.

* Print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the edit window can be accessed by candidates who have already registered. They can change their category and EWS status if they desire to do so. The window will not allow changes to any other information already provided in the application form.

Meanwhile, nearly 16-lakh registrations were recorded for NEET-UG, as per a Times Of India report. The number of candidates appearing in Indian languages too have increased significantly in the last five years.