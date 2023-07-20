trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637989
NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule OUT On mcc.nic.in, Registration Begins On July 27

The NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result will be adeclared on August 5, scroll down to check the full schedule.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET PG 2023 counselling schedule. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for NEET PG Counselling 2023 from July 27, 2023 onwards. Candidates can apply through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule

The MCC will commence the registration process for the first round of counselling for NEET PG on July 27 and candidates will be able to apply till August 1. The candidates will be able to complete the choice filling process from July 28 to August 2. The NEET PG Counselling Round 1 Result will be adeclared on August 5.

Candidates can check and download the complete schedule for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/Central Universities/AFMS-only registration /PG DNB seats for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB/ MDS courses for academic year 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Steps To Download NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule  

Step 1:  Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the "PG Medical" tab
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link that reads "Latest PG Schedule 2023"
Step 4:  Donwload the NEET PG 2023 Counselling Schedule and save it for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule Direct Link

 

