NEET PG 2023: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Allotment Here

NEET PG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the seat allotment result for Round 2 of NEET PG 2023 today, August 28. Candidates who have registered for the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2023 can check their allotment status on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The documents must be uploaded by students on August 29 to the MCC portal. Between August 29 and September 5, the selected candidates must report to the allotted institute with all original documentation. Colleges will confirm the joined candidates' data and share it with MCC on September 6.

NEET PG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Here Is How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the PG medical counselling tab

Step 3: Click on the link for seat allotment result

Step 4: Key in your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Now click on submit

Step 6: NEET PG Round 2 seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the same for further references.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

- Allotment Letter issued by MCC

- Admit Card issued by NBE.

- NEET PG 2023 result or rank letter issued by NBE.

- Mark sheets of MBBS, BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional exams.

- MBBS, BDS degree certificate, provisional certificate

NEET PG 2023: Counselling Round 3

As per the NEET PG Round 2 Counselling schedule, candidates who will be provisionally offered seats in the second round of counselling will have to report to the allotted college/ institute to confirm their admission status between August 29 and September 05, 2023. The Round 3 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 will begin on September 08 and end on September 13, 2023.