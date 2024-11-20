NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG seat allotment results for Round 1 MD, MS, and DNB All India Quota (AIQ) seats on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in Round 1 counselling based on the NEET PG results can now check their allotment status online. Candidates who identify discrepancies in the NEET PG allotment result must report them to the authorities by 12 p.m. on November 20, 2024. After this deadline, the provisional results will be deemed final.

Those allocated a seat in the NEET PG 2024 allotment must log in to their candidate portal to download their seat allotment letter. Additionally, provisionally allotted candidates are required to visit their assigned institute between November 21 and November 27, 2024, to complete the admission formalities. The NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result is provided in PDF format. The document includes key details such as the candidate's rank, allotted quota, institute, course, allotted category, candidate category, and remarks. Candidates can review all these specifics in the NEET PG 2024 seat allotment PDF.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official MCC NEET counselling website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Navigate to the PG counselling section.

Select the link for Round 1 allotment results.

View the allotment PDF displayed on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Once the admission process based on the first allotment list is completed, MCC will begin the second round of seat allotment. Candidates who were not allotted a seat in the first round can register and apply online for the second round between December 4 and 9, 2024.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts four rounds of All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG candidates. These rounds include Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling process covers 50% of AIQ PG seats in colleges under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (for wards of ESIC insured persons) and all PG seats in Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions.