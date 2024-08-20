NEET PG Result 2024 To Be Released Soon At natboard.edu.in- Check Latest Update Here

NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 results soon on natboard.edu.in. Typically, the results are announced first, followed by the release of individual scorecards a few days later. Alongside the NEET PG results, the board will also publish the category-wise cut-off marks.

Last year, the entrance exam for postgraduate medical courses was conducted on March 5, with results declared on March 14. This year, the exam was held on Sunday, August 11, and the results are anticipated to be announced soon.

The NEET PG cut-off marks for various categories will be released alongside the results. Candidates who score at or above these cut-off marks will qualify for the exam. In a recent update, the NBEMS stated that it has adopted the process used by AIIMS-New Delhi for exams like INI CET to prepare the NEET PG results.

NEET PG Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the link to view the NEET PG 2024 results.

Enter your login credentials to access and download the NEET PG Results 2024.

Save and print a copy of the results for future reference.

Last year, the NEET PG cut-off for admission to MD/MS/DNB/Diploma courses was set at 291 for general and EWS categories, 274 for general-PWBD candidates, and 257 for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, including PwBD from these categories.