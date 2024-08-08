NEET PG Admit Card 2024 Releasing Today At nbe.edu.in- Steps To Check Here

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET PG 2024 admit card today, August 8, 2024. The NEET PG exam will be conducted on August 11, 2024. This year, nearly 2.5 lakh candidates will be taking the postgraduate entrance exam. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Candidates must carry a printout of their admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. They are advised to arrive at the exam center ahead of the specified time to avoid last-minute rush. Candidates should carefully review all the details and guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

The exam will be conducted in a single day and single session in CBT mode. The question paper will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions, each with 4 response options in English only. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the provided options for each question. Candidates will be notified about the availability of the admit card through SMS, email alerts, and a notice on the NBEMS website. The admit card will not be sent by post or email.

NEET PG Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, locate the latest news section.

Click on the NEET PG 2024 Admit Card link and enter your login details, then submit.

The NEET PG admit card will appear on the screen.

Review the information and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

Conducted annually by NBEMS, this entrance test provides admission to various MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master in Surgery), and PG Diploma courses across India. NEET PG scores are also used for admission into postgraduate MBBS DNB courses.