NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends TODAY At mcc.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Apply Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: According to the schedule, the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will conclude NEET PG Counselling 2023 today, August 1, 2023. Candidates who qualified for the NEET PG 2023 Exam must apply for counselling as soon as possible on the official website - mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 Registration started on July 27, and will close on August 1, 2023 at 8 PM.

MCC will be opening the choice filling option between July 28 and August 2, 2023. Choice locking will be done on August 2, 2023 from 3 PM to 11.55 PM. Steps and direct link to apply can be checked here.

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply Here

1. Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling link

3. In the next step, get yourself registered and log in to the account

4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees

5. Click on submit and download the page

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

"The candidate is now allowed to upgrade seat from second round to 3rd (mop up) round. Candidates are advised to take an informed decision of continuing in Third round of AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities. If a candidate joins in 3rd round, they shall not be permitted to resign from 3rd round of AIQ/Deemed/Central Universities. They will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of Counseling after joining in the Third Round of AIQ." reads the official notice.

NEET PG 2023: Seat Allotment Result

This year, the MCC NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on August 5. Candidates will be allowed to upload the documents on the MCC portal on August 6, 2023. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their original documents during physical reporting to the college/institute for confirmation /joining of seats. For more details on NEET PG Counselling 2023, one can go to the official website of MCC.