NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Important Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule has been officially released by the Medical Counselling Committee, bringing relief to NEET PG 2024 qualified candidates. Round 1 of the counselling process will take place from September 20 to November 20. As per the schedule, the seat matrix verification will be completed on November 7, followed by the choice filling and locking process, which will run from November 8 until November 17 at 11:55 p.m. The seat allotment results for Round 1 will be announced on November 20.

According to the NEET PG counselling schedule released by the MCC, classes for PG medical courses will begin on December 20. NEET PG-qualified candidates are required to register and submit their course and college preferences in order of priority before the specified deadline.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Important Dates

Registration/Payment September 20 to November 17, 2024 Choice Filling and Locking November 8 to November 17, 2024 Processing of seat allotment November 18 to November 19, 2024 Seat allotment result November 20, 2024 Reporting/Joining November 21 to November 27, 2024 Verification process November 28 to November 29, 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Important Dates

Round 2 Registration/Payment December 4 to December 9, 2024 Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking December 5 to December 9, 2024 Round 2 Processing of seat allotment December 10 to December 11, 2024 Round 2 Seat allotment result December 12, 2024 Round 2 Reporting/Joining December 13 to December 20, 2024 Round 2 Verification process December 21 to December 22, 2024

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Important Dates

Round 3 Registration/Payment December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking December 27, 2024 to January 1, 2025 Round 3 Processing of seat allotment January 2 to January 3, 2025 Round 3 Seat allotment result January 4, 2025 Round 3 Reporting/Joining January 6 to January 13, 2025 Round 3 Verification process January 14 to January 15, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Stray round details

Verification of the Tentative Seat Matrix by participating institutes is scheduled for January 18. Payment options will be available until January 21. Candidates can fill in their choices from January 18 to 21, with the choice locking option available on January 21. The seat allotment process will be conducted from January 22 to 23, and the results will be announced on January 24.