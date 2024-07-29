NEET PG Exam 2024 City Slip Releasing Today At matboard.edu.in- How to download, Check Latest Details Here

NEET PG 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the exam city details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam today, July 29. Candidates registered for the exam can check and download their city information slip from the official website, natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG exam is scheduled for August 11, and the admit card will be available on August 8. NBEMS issues the exam city slip before the admit card to help candidates make travel arrangements. The specific test center details will be provided on the admit card.

Originally, NEET PG 2024 was set for June 23 but was postponed on June 22 as a precautionary measure. The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in NEET PG 2024 remains August 15, 2024.

NEET PG 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the latest news section.

Click on the link for the NEET PG Exam City Slip.

You will be redirected to another page; enter your registration details and submit.

The NEET PG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download the slip.

Print a copy for future reference.

NEET PG is a national-level entrance exam conducted annually for admission to various medical courses in India, including all post-MBBS DNB courses, post-MBBS direct 6-year DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma programs offered by medical colleges across the country.