NEET PG Exam Fee For Candidates Of All Categories Reduced- Check Latest Fees And Important Details Here

NEET 2024: Aspirant doctors preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) received a welcome surprise with the announcement of a fee reduction. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to decrease the exam fee by Rs 750 for all categories, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the country. This move comes into effect immediately, applicable to anyone submitting their application form after January 1, 2024. The revised fees are now lower than what was charged in 2013, offering significant financial ease to candidates. Earlier, the fee stood at Rs 4,250 for general and OBC categories and Rs 3,250 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates. These have been reduced to Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively.

The fee reduction has been met with positive reactions from students and medical associations. Many lauded the move as a step towards promoting inclusivity and equity in medical education. The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) expressed its appreciation for the decision, acknowledging its impact on alleviating financial burden on students.

While the exact reasons behind the fee reduction remain unclear, experts speculate that it could be linked to increased revenue generation from other NBEMS exams or efforts to encourage wider participation in NEET PG.

This development brings a sigh of relief to countless medical aspirants preparing for their postgraduate dreams. The reduced fee removes a significant financial hurdle, allowing them to focus solely on their academic pursuits. With more students potentially able to take the exam, it could also lead to a more diverse and qualified pool of medical professionals in the future.