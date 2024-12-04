NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2024 Registration Begins At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened registration for NEET PG 2024 counselling starting today, December 4, 2024. Candidates who qualified for the exam can participate by applying on the official website, mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the NEET PG counselling registration will end on December 9, 2024, at 12 PM. Candidates should note that preferences submitted in previous rounds will no longer be valid, and new choices must be filled for this round.

The choice-filling window will remain open from December 5 to December 9, 2024, until 11:55 PM. The choice-locking facility will be available only on December 9, 2024, between 4:00 PM and 11:55 PM.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Important Dates

Registration and payment December 4 to December 9 Choice filling December 5 to December 9 Choice locking December 9, from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM Processing of seat allotment December 10 to December 11 Result December 12, 2024 Reporting and joining December 13 to December 20 Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes sharing of data by MCC December 21 to 22

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for NEET PG 2024 counselling registration.

Complete the registration process and log in using your credentials.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Documents Required

Allotment Letter issued by MCC

Admit Card issued by NBE.

Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.

Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations.

MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

Even though the counselling process is moving forward, many NEET PG candidates are worried about delays caused by ongoing legal cases. Issues related to exam transparency are still being heard in the Supreme Court and high courts, creating uncertainty in the admissions process.