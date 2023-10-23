NEET SS 2023 Counselling Date To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Latest Update

NEET SS COUNSELLING 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is soon to announce the date of the 2023 NEET SS Counselling date. Candidates who are willing to participate in NEET SS 2023 counselling have to register on their official website. Qualifying for the entrance exam with the minimum NEET SS cut-off is a mandatory requirement for participating in the counselling process.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 is conducting admission to super speciality seats. 156 government, private, Armed Forces medical services (AFMS) and Deemed institutes participated in NEET SS 2023 counselling. Earlier the result and merit list were out on the 15th of October 2023

NEET SS Counselling date 2023

To participate in counselling, applicants have to register by filling out the exam and personal details Submitting the required fee and depositing the security charges for the college till the specified dates.However, as for now, the NEET SS counselling date has to be announced. Once released it will be the same as in table

Declaration of NEET SS result October 15, 2023 NEET SS counselling registration To be announced Choice filling and locking for NEET SS counselling round 1 To be announced NEET SS seat allotment result To be announced

NEET SS Counselling Schedule 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the ‘Super Speciality Counselling ’ option.

Look for the registration link.

Enter the required credentials.

Fill in the NEET SS 2023 round 1 application form and submit it.

Download and take a printout of the counselling application form.

NEET SS Counselling 2023 Process

As per the update, candidates are required to register online on the official website. Candidates have to provide a valid email address and mobile number to create login credentials. After NEET SS Counselling registration, candidates have to fill up the online counselling application and pay the fee. Candidates have an option for courses and colleges in the order of preference.

As per the update, candidates are required to register online on the official website. Candidates have to provide a valid email address and mobile number to create login credentials. After NEET SS Counselling registration, candidates have to fill up the online counselling application and pay the fee.

Candidates have an option for courses and colleges in the order of preference. Based on that, the NEET SS 2023 seat allotment results will be announced. Candidates who did not report to allotted colleges after round 1 and also opted for upgradation will not be eligible to participate in the NEET SS round 2 counselling.