NEET SS 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET SS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS, will close registration for the National Entrance Eligibility Test - Super Speciality, NEET SS, on August 16, 2023. Registration began on July 27 and will conclude tomorrow. Interested applicants who have not applied online must register on the official website - natboard.edu.in. According to the official timeline, applications must be filed by August 16, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. Registration for the September 9 and September 10 exams is still open.

"Pursuant to the approval of the MOHFW, Govt. of India vide its letter dated 24.07.2023 and approval of the National Medical Commission (NMC) vide its letter dated 11.07.2023, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-SS 2023 on 9th and 10th September 2023 at various examination centers across the country. The different groups shall be examined 9th and 10th September 2023 as detailed in the Information Bulletin," reads the official notice.

NEET SS 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Aspirants need to visit the NBE official website i.e. nbe.edu.in

2. Then, they need to select the NEET SS 2023 tab

3. After visiting the NEET SS page, aspirants need to click on the link "new registration"

4. Apply online, fill form, upload required documents

5. Pay form and submit the form

6. Take its printout for future reference

The NEET SS Admit Card 2023 will be available on September 4, 2023. According to the NBE Schedule, the NEET SS 2023 Result will be issued on September 30, 2023. To apply online, candidates must have a recognized postgraduate medical degree/provisional pass certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent qualification.