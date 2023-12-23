NEET SS Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Released At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

NEET SS Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the results for the second round of seat allotment in the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) counselling 2023 on December 23. Individuals who enrolled for the second round of counselling can view the NEET SS seat allotment results for 2023 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth to check the NEET SS round 2 seat allotment result 2023.

The registration period for the second round of NEET SS counselling occurred from December 5 to 10, with the choice-filling phase took place from December 6 to 10.

NEET SS Allotment Result: Steps To Download

- Go to mcc.nic.in.

- Open the Super Speciality tab.

- Now, open the seat allotment result link for round 2.

- If required, enter your credentials and login.

- Check and download your result.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Important Documents

1. Provisional Allotment Letter issued by MCC

2. Admit Card issued by NBE

3. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

4. MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

5. MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

6. Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council.

Students who have completed/are completing postgraduation by 30th September 2023 are eligible to apply with provisional certificate.

7. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

8. Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs

NEET SS counselling, conducted by the MCC, facilitates admissions to all Super Specialty courses (D.M./M.Ch.) in medical educational institutions. These institutions include those affiliated with the Central Government, state governments, deemed universities, universities established by an Act of Parliament, universities established by an act of State/Union Territory legislature, institutions established by municipal bodies, trusts, societies, companies, and minority institutions.