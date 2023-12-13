NEET SS Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 To Be Released Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

NEET SS Result 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to release the seat allotment results for the second round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS 2023) today, December 13. Candidates can check the results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. According to the counselling schedule, candidates who receive seat allotments must report to their assigned institutions for admission between December 14 and 20, 2023.

The registration period for the second round of NEET SS counselling occurred from December 5 to 10, with the choice-filling phase taking place from December 6 to 10.

NEET SS Allotment Result: Steps To Download

- Go to mcc.nic.in.

- Open the Super Speciality tab.

- Now, open the seat allotment result link for round 2.

- If required, enter your credentials and login.

- Check and download your result.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Important Documents

1. Provisional Allotment Letter issued by MCC

2. Admit Card issued by NBE

3. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE

4. MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Certificate.

5. MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate in the concerned Specialty.

6. Permanent Registration Certificate of MBBS/MS/DNB issued by MCI or NBE/State Medical Council.

Students who have completed/are completing postgraduation by 30th September 2023 are eligible to apply with provisional certificate.

7. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date or birth.

8. Candidates allotted seat must carry one of the identification proofs

NEET SS counselling, conducted by the MCC, facilitates admissions to all Super Specialty courses (D.M./M.Ch.) in medical educational institutions. These institutions include those affiliated with the Central Government, state governments, deemed universities, universities established by an Act of Parliament, universities established by an act of State/Union Territory legislature, institutions established by municipal bodies, trusts, societies, companies, and minority institutions.