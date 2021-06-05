NEET UG 2021: Application forms to be 'available soon', here how to apply, list of documents required

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the NEET 2021 official website and the application form for 2021 along with the information brochure is expected to be released soon. The details can be checked at official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On June 4, the Union Ministry of Education announced that it will review the COVID-19 situation and soon decide when to conducting the two remaining editions of engineering entrance exams JEE Main (April and May) and medical entrance exam NEET in August.

“A review meeting is likely to be conducted soon to decide on a schedule of the pending editions of JEE-Mains and whether NEET-UG can be conducted on August 1,” a PTI report quoted sources.

The JEE Main 2021 April and May examinations have been postponed till further notice after the cancellation of the Class 12th Board exams.

NEET UG 2021: Here's how to apply?

* Go to the official website: www.ntaneet.nic.in.

* Click on the 'Fill Application Form' tab given on the home page.

* Fill the online application form after which you will get a system generated application form number. Note this application number down.

* Upload scanned image of candidate's photograph (between 10 kb to 200 kb) and candidate's signature (between 4 kb to 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

* Pay the application fee. Keep proof of fee paid.

* A confirmation page will be generated. Take at least four print outs of the confirmation page.

Here's the list of documents needed:

1. Scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate

2. Scanned image of the signature of the candidate

3. Scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate

4. Scanned image of the Class 10 certificate of the candidate

5. Scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate

To fill the NEET application form 2021, the process is standard, to apply for NEET-UG, a student will be first required to register and generate the NEET application ID.

Candidates will also be required to pay an application fee. In 2020, the application fee was Rs 1,500 for General category candidates.