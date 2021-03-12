NEET UG 2021: NTA to release exam dates soon, know more

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and there are reports that the NEET 2021 schedule will be announced by the end of this week.

NEET UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/ recognized medical/dental and other institutions in India.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is usually held on the first Sunday of May. But this year, in the wake of the pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the schedule for the examination. In a recent development, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi said the schedule for NEET 2021 will be announced this week, he was talking to NDTV. However, Joshi said that the examination will be held once a year.

Following the four attempts of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to architecture, engineering and technical undergraduate programmers, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021.

Earlier while speaking to Times of India, Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education, had said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, the biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based examination. Thus, before taking any such decision, they will give six to eight months' notice.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in February had announced that the Ministry of Education is considering conducting the NEET 2021 more than once, just like JEE Mains.

