NEET UG 2023 ANSWER KEY

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: This week, the NTA will release the NEET Answer Key. Scroll down for all the latest information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key To Be Released Soon On neet.nta.nic.in- Here's How To Download

The NEET 2023 Answer Key will shortly be made released on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA will also make open the responses provided by the applicants on papers from the medical entrance test along with the NEET UG Answer Key. Upon its release, applicants can access the official website's direct link here to get the NEET UG 2023 Answer key and their response sheets.

Candidates can use their application number and password to submit objections to the NEET UG 2023 answer key. By paying a non-refundable filing fee of Rs 200 for each question contested, applicants would have the chance to register a protest against the OMR grade. 

Results are prepared using the NEET final answer key, which cannot be contested. On May 7, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 05:20 PM, the National Testing Agency administered the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 applicants at various Centres situated in 499 cities across the nation, including 14 cities outside India. 

The NTA  conducted the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023  in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam was conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country. 

Candidates can download their NEET 2023 response sheets in addition to the answer key. Stay tuned for the direct link to download NEET Answer Key 2023.

