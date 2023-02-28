topStoriesenglish2578026
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Likely to be OUT Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in- Steps to Apply Here

NEET UG 2023: Candidates who want to apply for NEET 2023 are advised to keep checking the official website-neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 application form is expected to release tomorrow, March 1. The National Testing Agency, NTA, will commence NEET 2023 registrations tomorrow. However, the NEET registration timetable has yet to be formally released. Those interested in applying for NEET 2023 can keep watching the official website-neet.nta.nic.in-for updates. The NEET Exam Date 2023 has already been declared via the NTA exam calendar 2023. The NEET 2023 exam will be held on May 7, 2023, as planned. Based on the syllabi for Classes 11 and 12, the NEET 2023 syllabus mostly contains topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

NEET 2023 Syllabus Based on Class 11 and 12 syllabi, the NEET 2023 syllabus primarily covers courses from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Students should be aware that the NEET 2023 syllabus has not been lowered and that the exam will cover material from the previous year's programme.

NEET UG 2023: Here's how to fill application form

Step 1- NEET 2023 Registration. At the very first step, the candidates need to generate the login credentials with the help of the official website of NEET NTA.
Step 2- Filling NEET 2023 Application Form.
Step 3 – Uploading Documents.
Step 4 – Payment of NEET 2023 Application Fee.

The NEET 2023 syllabus and other exam details will be made available through the NEET 2023 notice.

NEET UG 2023neet ug application form 2023neet ug form 2023neet ug registration dateneet ug 2023 registration dateneet ug 2023 registration last date

