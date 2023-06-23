topStoriesenglish2625719
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration, Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Soon. Once the registration and schedule is released, it would be made available for candidates on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration, Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, is set to start NEET UG 2023 counselling soon. The NEET UG 2023 Results have already been released by the NTA. Qualified candidates are now awaiting the start of counselling registrations for MBBS and BDS admissions. The registration and timetable will be made available to candidates on the official website - mcc.nic.in - once they are released.

According to reports, the NEET Counselling Programme will commence in July. The National Medical Commission and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have yet to make an official announcement.

NEET Counselling was held in four phases last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. When the schedule is released, further information will be provided.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

  • Passport Size Photo
  • Valid Photo ID Card - Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport
  • NEET UG Result, NEET Rank card 2023
  • Class 10 Marksheet • Class 12 Marksheet
  • Caste, EWS, or Disability certificates - If applicable
  • NEET 2023 Admit Card Migration Certificate
  • Medical Fitness Certificate

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply for registration

Once the MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule and begins the process then candidates will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the registration tab on the home page and enter your NEET roll number.
  • Fill out the counselling application form carefully and verify the details.
  • Go to the next step to pay the required application fee online.
  • Tap on submit once you are done.
  • Save a copy of the counselling application form for your reference.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'