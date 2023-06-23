NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration, Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, is set to start NEET UG 2023 counselling soon. The NEET UG 2023 Results have already been released by the NTA. Qualified candidates are now awaiting the start of counselling registrations for MBBS and BDS admissions. The registration and timetable will be made available to candidates on the official website - mcc.nic.in - once they are released.

According to reports, the NEET Counselling Programme will commence in July. The National Medical Commission and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have yet to make an official announcement.

NEET Counselling was held in four phases last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. When the schedule is released, further information will be provided.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

Passport Size Photo

Valid Photo ID Card - Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport

NEET UG Result, NEET Rank card 2023

Class 10 Marksheet • Class 12 Marksheet

Caste, EWS, or Disability certificates - If applicable

NEET 2023 Admit Card Migration Certificate

Medical Fitness Certificate

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply for registration

Once the MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule and begins the process then candidates will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below