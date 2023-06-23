NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration, Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check List Of Documents Required
NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Soon. Once the registration and schedule is released, it would be made available for candidates on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more details.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, is set to start NEET UG 2023 counselling soon. The NEET UG 2023 Results have already been released by the NTA. Qualified candidates are now awaiting the start of counselling registrations for MBBS and BDS admissions. The registration and timetable will be made available to candidates on the official website - mcc.nic.in - once they are released.
According to reports, the NEET Counselling Programme will commence in July. The National Medical Commission and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have yet to make an official announcement.
NEET Counselling was held in four phases last year: Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. When the schedule is released, further information will be provided.
NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required
- Passport Size Photo
- Valid Photo ID Card - Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport
- NEET UG Result, NEET Rank card 2023
- Class 10 Marksheet • Class 12 Marksheet
- Caste, EWS, or Disability certificates - If applicable
- NEET 2023 Admit Card Migration Certificate
- Medical Fitness Certificate
NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply for registration
Once the MCC releases the NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule and begins the process then candidates will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the registration tab on the home page and enter your NEET roll number.
- Fill out the counselling application form carefully and verify the details.
- Go to the next step to pay the required application fee online.
- Tap on submit once you are done.
- Save a copy of the counselling application form for your reference.
