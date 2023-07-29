trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641857
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023 COUNSELLING RESULT

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result For Round 1 Seat Allotment Out Today On mcc.nic.in, Steps To Check List Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result will be soon available on the official wesbite - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result For Round 1 Seat Allotment Out Today On mcc.nic.in, Steps To Check List Here Image credit: ANI

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG 2023 COunselling result for the first round of seat allotment today, July 29, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the NEET UG seat allotment results from the official website - mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Result Date, Time

The MCC is scheduled to declare the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Result 2023 today, July 29, however the time of the announcement of the results is not released, hence candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.


Here's How To Download NEET UG 2023 Counselling Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Round 1"

Step 3: A PDF will appear on your screen, download it and check for your roll number and name

What After NEET UG Counselling Result?

Candidates shortlisted in the 1st round of NEET UG 2023 Counselling will be required to upload documents on MCC's official website and will have to report and join the alloted college from July 31 to August 4. The document verification process will be held by the alloted institution from August 5 to August 6.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona