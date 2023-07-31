NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Reporting Begins Today- Check List Of Documents Required

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the NEET Counselling seat distribution results on July 30. Candidates who are interested can check and get the provisional allotment order from the official website-mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who choose to "Accept" their assigned seat should be aware that they will be required to report online. College reporting should take place between July 31 and August 4, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of documents required

High School & Intermediate Mark Sheets

High School & Intermediate Passing Certificate

Identity Proof with a Photo such as Aadhar Card/Driving License, Voter ID, Ration Card, PAN Card

Birth Certificate

Category Certificate (If Applicable)

EWS Certificate (If Applicable)

Passport size photograph (Six)

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET 2023 Rank Card

Provisional Allotment Letter

Domicile Certificate (If Applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to check result

• Visit the official website--mcc.nic.in

• On the appeared homepage, click on the MCC NEET Counselling Result 2023 link

• A new PDF file would open

• Check the allotted seat and download the allotment letter from your login

• Download the same and take a print out for the future references

Candidates must also bring their original documentation with them to college in order to validate their assigned seat. Verification of Candidates Who Have Joined Institutes' data MCC data sharing should take place on August 5 and 6, 2023.