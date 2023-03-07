topStoriesenglish2580726
NEET UG 2023

NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins At neet.nta.nic.in, Check Direct Link To Apply

NEET UG 2023: The candidates can now apply on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The last date to register is April 6, 2023, scroll down for more details.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued the NEET UG 2023 application form today, March 6. Applicants interested in applying for NEET 2023 should go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in and fill out the application form. Candidates can now register for the exam, as the application procedure has begun.

The NEET 2023 exam for admission to undergraduate medical programmes will be held on May 7. The NEET UG exam date 2023 was declared by NTA via the official calendar. Check out the NEET UG 2023 registration link and application steps below. 

The NEET 2023 question paper will contain 200 questions, of which 180 will be required to be attempted in the NEET test. Physics and Chemistry will each be asked 45 questions out of the total. There will be 90 questions in the Biology subject. Candidates must study for the exam according to the NEET 2023 syllabus.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to apply here

  • Go to the official website--neet.nta.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the NEET UG application form 2023 link
  • A new login/registration page would open
  • Login to the NTA NEET portal and access the application form
  • Fill in the details and upload the documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references

NEET UG 2023; download the official notification here

NEET UG 2023; direct link to fill application form here

The date of the NEET UG test in 2023 is May 7. The NEET UG test will be required in 2023 for applicants who want to enrol in MBBS, BDS, and other medical programmes in India. Before submitting the NEET UG application form 2023, candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements and have all necessary documents on hand.

For registration at neet.nta.nic.in 2023, students must have a passport-size photograph, a postcard-sized picture, a signature, a left-hand thumb impression, a Class 10 passing certificate, a category certificate, a PwBD certificate, and a citizenship certificate.

