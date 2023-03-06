NEET UG 2023 Registrations Likely To Begin TODAY At neet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to begin the NEET 2023 registration process soon. Students have been waiting since the beginning of the year for the NEET UG application procedure and exam details to be released. Students will be able to apply for the NEET UG 2023 test on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in - once the procedure begins.

According to sources, NTA officials told media outlets that the registration procedure would begin on March 5, 2023. However, the NTA has yet to begin the procedure for NEET UG 2023. Last year, up to 17 lakh students took the undergraduate medical entrance exam. Around 16 to 18 lakh candidates are expected to apply for the NEET UG Test in 2023. The entrance exam date has already been announced by the NTA. The NEET 2023 exam will be place on May 7, 2023, according to the official announcement.

However, according to the media reports, the NTA NEET Registration procedure is set to commence today, March 6, 2023. Students and NEET candidates should be aware that official confirmation from the NTA is still pending.

The NEET Exam would be held in 13 languages, according to the revised NTA admission test rules and regulations. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are among these languages.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in.

Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

The NEET Exam's upper age limit was also recently lifted by the NTA. Candidates must, however, be at least 17 years old and have completed their Class 12 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English as core subjects.





