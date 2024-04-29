NEET UG 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Soon At exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/- Check Steps To Download .

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the admit card for the NEET-UG 2024 exam. However, the exact date and time haven't been confirmed yet. Candidates who applied for the NEET UG 2024 Exam can get their hall ticket from neet.ntaonline.in once it's available. To download it, they'll need their application number, date of birth, and security pin. The admit card includes the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, exam city and center details, and subject codes.

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2024

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

Step 4: The NEET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the official admit card for further reference

NEET UG 2024: Details On The Admit Card

The admit card for the NEET UG 2023 exams will be available online only. When downloading the entrance hall tickets candidates must make sure that they cross-check all the important details given. The NEET admit card will include the following details

- Candidate name and roll number

- Category

- Registration details

- Exam centre name and address

- Language of Question Paper

- Exam reporting time

- Schedule of exams

- Candidate photograph and signature

- Subject details

- Instructions for students

NEET UG 2024: Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 test has 180 multiple-choice questions. The total score is 720 marks. You get 3 hours and 20 minutes to finish. You get +4 marks for each right answer and lose -1 mark for each wrong answer. But there's no penalty for leaving a question unanswered.

NEET UG 2024: Exam Date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, organized by the NTA, will be conducted in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad on May 5, 2024. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

NEET UG 2024: Total Candidates

According to NTA, around 23.81 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam. Out of these, over 10 lakh are boys and more than 13 lakh are girls. The exam is for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and veterinary colleges. In total, there are 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 veterinary colleges participating across the country.