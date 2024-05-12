NEET UG 2024: NTA NEET Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Soon at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/; Result Date Here

NEET Result 2024 Date: The NEET UG Answer Key 2024 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once the answer key has been uploaded on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, candidates who took part in the May 5 exam can view it or download it.

The NEET UG Answer Key for the year before was released on June 4 in the wake of the May 7 exam. The answer key will also be available to applicants this year during the first week of June. When the NEET UG Answer Key is made available, it is a useful tool for applicants to compare their answers to the listed answers.

On the day of exam, candidates followed the NTA's dress code and showed up for the exam on time, adhering to the reporting time indicated on their admit cards and carrying the required paperwork (admit cards, photos, and picture ID).

NEET Answer Key 2024: How to Download NEET OMR Response Sheet and Question paper

Candidates can download the NEET UG 2024 answer key by following these steps:

1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the official website.

2. Look for and select the "NEET UG 2024 Answer Key" link.

3. When requested, enter your information on the login screen.

4. Examine the NEET UG Solution Key for 2024.

5. Save a copy to your computer for later use.