NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Facility Ends Tomorrow At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Edit Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 correction window tomorrow, April 12, 2024. Registered applicants can make modifications to their NEET UG application form 2024 via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Applicants can change their gender, category, and PwD status, but not their contact number or email address, which they provided when registering. Candidates must pay any additional fees, and final corrections will be made only after payment is received. Students who used Aadhar authentication other than themselves can change the NEET UG 2024 application form for Aadhaar-related authentication between April 11 and 15.

NEET UG 2024: Steps to edit application form here

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Login using your credentials.

Click on the link to the adjustment window.

Make the necessary changes to the needed fields and submit.

Review and pay the application fees.

Download the NEET UG application form and print it out.

The medical aspirants need to pay the fee of Rs 1600 for General-EWS/OBC-NCL category students while for SC/ST/PwBD/third gender, the fee is Rs 1000. The payment should be made through online mode.