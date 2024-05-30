NTA NEET Answer Key 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in, Raise Objections Till May 31- Check Direct Link Here

NEET Answer Key 2024: The National Testing Agency has issued the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2024. Candidates can access the NEET answer key by going to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Along with the key, the agency has shown candidates' recorded responses. The NEET answer key can be accessed using the application number and date of birth. The NTA invites candidates to submit objections until May 31 for ₹200 per question. The objections will be examined, and the answer keys will be revised if valid.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject Experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. The challenge will be accepted after 31 May 2024 (upto 11:50 P.M.)," reads the official notice.

NEET Answer Key 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Visit the NEET UG exam page.

Open the provisional answer key challenge window.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and login credentials.

Check the NEET UG answer key. Proceed to make objections as needed.

The NTA held the NEET UG test in pen-and-paper mode on May 5 in a single shift from 2 to 5:20 p.m. Over 24 lakh students took the exam in 557 cities and 14 cities outside India.