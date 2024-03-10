NEET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 16 At exams.nta.ac.in/NEET- Check Details Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 until March 16. Interested candidates can register for the NEET UG 2024 exam via the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Initially scheduled to close on March 9 at 9 pm, the NEET UG 2024 registration window has been extended by the NTA following requests from candidates. The deadline for the submission of NEET UG 2024 application fees has also been pushed to March 16.

"Registration for the online application forms of NEET UG 2024 has been ongoing since 9 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET UG 2024 and the extension of the registration window", NTA official notification read.

For eligibility to participate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, candidates must be a minimum of 17 years old. NRI candidates and those in the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1700, while SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender and General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates have different fees at Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,600, respectively.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to submit a single application form. Through UMANG and DigiLocker, students will have access to various documents, including admit cards, confirmation pages, and scorecards. Any requests to modify the question paper format, exam venue, date, or time indicated on the admission card will not be entertained.

The NEET UG 2024 entrance exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions divided into two sections (A and B). The exam duration is 200 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the NEET UG link on the homepage.

- Select the online registration link.

- Complete the form and upload the necessary documents.

- Pay the applicable fees.

- Submit the form and download a copy.

- Retain a copy of the form for future reference.

This year, the NEET exam expands its reach to foreign cities, including Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Qatar, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore. Candidates from these international locations can now participate in the NEET UG 2024, providing them with a broader opportunity to showcase their medical aspirations.