NEET UG REGISTRATION 2024

NEET UG 2024 Registration Ends Next Week At neet.ntaonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NTA will close NEET Registration 2024 by March 9, eligible candidates can apply on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The exam will be conducted on May 5.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the NEET UG 2024 next week, with the application form deadline scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024. Prospective medical aspirants are urged to register on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Once registrations close, the correction window will open, providing candidates with an opportunity to make any necessary adjustments.

For eligibility to participate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, candidates must be a minimum of 17 years old. NRI candidates and those in the general category are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1700, while SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender and General-EWS/OBC-NCL candidates have different fees at Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,600, respectively.

The NEET UG 2024 entrance exam is scheduled for May 5, 2024, and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Each subject will have 50 questions divided into two sections (A and B). The exam duration is 200 minutes, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

NEET UG Registration 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in.
- Click on the NEET UG link on the homepage.
- Select the online registration link.
- Complete the form and upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the applicable fees.
- Submit the form and download a copy.
- Retain a copy of the form for future reference.

This year, the NEET exam expands its reach to foreign cities, including Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Qatar, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore. Candidates from these international locations can now participate in the NEET UG 2024, providing them with a broader opportunity to showcase their medical aspirations.

