NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Reopens Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will resume the NEET UG 2024 registration window on April 9, 2024. The registration window for NEET UG applicants has been reopened after pleas to do so. According to the announcement, NTA received a few requests from candidates to reopen the NEET UG 2024 registration session because they were unable to fill out their forms for a variety of unavoidable circumstances.

The registration window was open from February 9 to March 9, 2024. Later, it was extended till March 16, 2024. Now it has been reopened for candidates who were unable to fill out the form. NEET UG Application window will be open from now, April 9, 2024, to April 10, 2024, at 10.50 p.m. The last deadline for receiving fees online is April 10 until 11.50 p.m.

NEET UG 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website of NTA Exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. From the homepage, click on the NEET UG link.

3. In the following step, select the online registration link and input OTP.

4. Fill out the application form and upload all relevant documents.

5. Cross-check the details, pay the fees, and submit the form.

6. Download and keep a copy of the form for future reference.

"Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill the online Application Form accordingly." reads the official notice. The exam will be held on May 5, 2024, from 2 to 5.20 p.m. in 571 Indian cities and 14 locations outside India.