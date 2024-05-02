Advertisement
NEET UG 2024

NEET UG Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2024 admit card is out now, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download hall ticket. Around 23.81 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: May 02, 2024, 10:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the NEET UG 2024 exam today on its official website neet.ntaonline.in. To download the admit card, candidates need to log in with their application number and date of birth. After downloading the NEET 2024 admit card, candidates should read the given instructions carefully, including the dress code, and follow it on the day of examination. 

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: Direct Link 

NEET UG 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2024

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

Step 4: The NEET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the official admit card for further reference

NEET UG 2024: Details On The Admit Card

- Candidate name and roll number

- Category

- Registration details

- Exam centre name and address

- Language of Question Paper

- Exam reporting time

- Schedule of exams

- Candidate photograph and signature

- Subject details

- Instructions for students

NEET UG 2024: Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 test has 180 multiple-choice questions. The total score is 720 marks. You get 3 hours and 20 minutes to finish. You get +4 marks for each right answer and lose -1 mark for each wrong answer. But there's no penalty for leaving a question unanswered.

NEET UG 2024: Exam Date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024, organized by the NTA, will be conducted in 557 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad on May 5, 2024. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

NEET UG 2024: Total Candidates

According to NTA, around 23.81 lakh students have registered for the NEET UG 2024 exam. Out of these, over 10 lakh are boys and more than 13 lakh are girls. The exam is for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH, and veterinary colleges. In total, there are 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 veterinary colleges participating across the country.

