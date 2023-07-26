NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Ends Today At mcc.nic.in, Result On This Date- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registrations have closed, and candidates must fill out/lock their choices by today, July 26. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will allow candidates to fill out and lock their preferred course selections. until today at 11:55 p.m. Candidates can, however, lock their choices from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on July 26. Candidates should be aware that seat allocation will be based on preferred choices and NEET results.

Candidates must remember to fill out the choices in the order of preference. After filling out the form, you can change it before locking it. It is required to lock the selections during the choice locking period in order to print the choices you've made.

According to the NEET UG Counselling schedule, seat allotment will take place from July 27 to 28, 2023, with the results being released on July 29, 2023.



NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself and pay the required application fee.

Step 4: Submit your form.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important dates

Registration process: July 20 to July 25, 2023 Choice filling and locking: July 22 to July 26, 2023 Processing of seat allotment: July 27 to July 28, 2023 Result: July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal: July 30, 2023 Reporting/ Joining: July 31 to August 4, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: August 5 to 6, 2023

Candidates who are assigned seats and choose to accept them must upload documentation to the MCC portal by July 30. The designated college will be reported to and joined from July 31 to August 4.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 will take place in four stages. After the first round, registration for Round 2 will commence. According to the NMC norms for NEET Counselling, all rounds, including the stray vacancy round, would be done online.