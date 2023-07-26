trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640615
NewsEducation
NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Ends Today At mcc.nic.in, Result On This Date- Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC will issue the results based on the choices made by the students. According to the NEET Counselling schedule, choice filling/locking will be completed by 11:55 p.m. today, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Ends Today At mcc.nic.in, Result On This Date- Direct Link To Apply Here NEET UG Counselling 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registrations have closed, and candidates must fill out/lock their choices by today, July 26. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will allow candidates to fill out and lock their preferred course selections. until today at 11:55 p.m. Candidates can, however, lock their choices from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. on July 26. Candidates should be aware that seat allocation will be based on preferred choices and NEET results.

Candidates must remember to fill out the choices in the order of preference. After filling out the form, you can change it before locking it. It is required to lock the selections during the choice locking period in order to print the choices you've made.

According to the NEET UG Counselling schedule, seat allotment will take place from July 27 to 28, 2023, with the results being released on July 29, 2023.

cre Trending Stories

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Counselling registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself and pay the required application fee.

Step 4: Submit your form.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important dates

  1. Registration process: July 20 to July 25, 2023
  2. Choice filling and locking: July 22 to July 26, 2023
  3. Processing of seat allotment: July 27 to July 28, 2023
  4. Result: July 29, 2023
  5. Uploading of documents by the candidates on the MCC portal: July 30, 2023
  6. Reporting/ Joining: July 31 to August 4, 2023
  7. Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC: August 5 to 6, 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023; direct link here

Candidates who are assigned seats and choose to accept them must upload documentation to the MCC portal by July 30. The designated college will be reported to and joined from July 31 to August 4.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 will take place in four stages. After the first round, registration for Round 2 will commence. According to the NMC norms for NEET Counselling, all rounds, including the stray vacancy round, would be done online.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above