NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is set to begin registration for NEET UG Counselling Round 3 today, August 31, 2023. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who did not receive seats in Rounds 1 or 2 can register for this round. The form can be submitted by students once the link is live. According to the schedule, Round 3 registration will take place from August 31 to September 4, 2023. The window will open on August 31 at 12 PM and close on September 4 at 8 PM. According to server time, the choice-filling period will run from September 1 through September 5 till 11:55 PM.

Candidates can finish the choice locking on September 5, 2023, between 3 PM and 11.55 PM (server time). The MCC will process the seat allocation between September 6 and September 7, 2023, based on the options that have been selected and locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here

Visit mcc.nic.in, the official MCC website.

Next, click the link for UG medical counselling.

The 'New registration' link can be found by scrolling down.

To create login credentials, provide the necessary information.

Re-login now and fill in your personal and academic information.

After reviewing the form, submit it.

The Round 3 seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2023. According to prior patterns, the final seat allotment will be announced after candidates have submitted any necessary questions (if any).