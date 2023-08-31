trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655834
NewsEducation
NEET UG COUNSELLING 2023

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates who have not been allotted seats in Round 1 or 2 can register for Round 3 on the official website - mcc.nic.in, scroll down for details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Register Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is set to begin registration for NEET UG Counselling Round 3 today, August 31, 2023. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates who did not receive seats in Rounds 1 or 2 can register for this round. The form can be submitted by students once the link is live. According to the schedule, Round 3 registration will take place from August 31 to September 4, 2023. The window will open on August 31 at 12 PM and close on September 4 at 8 PM. According to server time, the choice-filling period will run from September 1 through September 5 till 11:55 PM.

Candidates can finish the choice locking on September 5, 2023, between 3 PM and 11.55 PM (server time). The MCC will process the seat allocation between September 6 and September 7, 2023, based on the options that have been selected and locked.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to register here


  • Visit mcc.nic.in, the official MCC website.
  • Next, click the link for UG medical counselling.
  • The 'New registration' link can be found by scrolling down.
  • To create login credentials, provide the necessary information.
  • Re-login now and fill in your personal and academic information.
  • After reviewing the form, submit it.

The Round 3 seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2023. According to prior patterns, the final seat allotment will be announced after candidates have submitted any necessary questions (if any).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train