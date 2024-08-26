NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Final Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the final seat allotment results for the first round of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling. Over 26,000 candidates registered for this round have been allocated MBBS and BDS seats based on their eligibility. Participants can view and download their results from the official MCC website. Most top-ranked NEET candidates have secured MBBS seats at AIIMS Delhi. Candidates should note that the reporting to allocated colleges has started, and the deadline is August 29.

They must download their provisional allotment letters and complete the reporting process as instructed. Medical colleges will verify and submit the admission data to the MCC on August 30 and 31.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the "UG Counselling" tab.

Click on the link for "NEET counselling seat allotment result."

The NEET result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Review your rank, along with the allocated college and course.

Download the seat allotment order.

Print a copy for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Documents required

• NEET admit card, scorecard or rank letter

• Class 10, class 12 certificate and mark sheet

• Eight passport-size photographs

• Provisional allotment letter

• Caste certificate or PwD certificate (if applicable)

• ID proof (aadhar, PAN Card, driving license or passport)

The MCC released the NEET UG 2024 counselling provisional results on August 23 and 24. Selected candidates were allowed to submit their grievances until August 25, by 11 am. More than 40 candidates have been disqualified from NEET UG 2024 counselling. Candidates should thoroughly review the NEET Information Bulletin before starting the admission process.