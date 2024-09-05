NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the second round of registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling on September 5, 2024. Eligible candidates can register until September 10, 2024, by submitting their forms on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The choice-locking process will start on September 10 at 4 PM and close at 11:55 PM. The seat allotment process for NEET 2024 will be held on September 11 and 12, 2024, with the results expected to be declared on September 13. Selected candidates must report to their allotted medical institutes and colleges between September 14 and September 20, 2024.

Candidates who registered in the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling but did not secure a seat or failed to report can participate in this round without re-registering. Only first-time participants in round 2 will need to pay the registration fee and select their preferred colleges and courses. Candidates meeting state-wise eligibility and domicile criteria can participate in NEET Counselling 2024. Those who have qualified NEET by achieving the minimum qualifying percentile are eligible to take part.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the ‘UG Medical’ section.

Next, click on ‘New Login Registration’ under the candidate activity board.

Enter the necessary details, including your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin.

Complete the application form and pay the registration fee.

Verify all details before submitting the form.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must bring both original and photocopies of the following documents for the document verification round at the institute: NEET admit card and scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates, a valid photo ID proof, six to eight passport-sized photographs, and caste or disability certificates (if applicable).