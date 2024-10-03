Advertisement
NEET UG COUNSELLING 2024

NEET UG Counselling 2024: According to the schedule, the choice filling process will take place from October 3 to 5, 2024, scroll down for more details.

 

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the registration for NEET UG 2024 Round 3 counselling today, October 3. Candidates can register online for the counselling process by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the NEET UG Round 3 registration will be open from October 3 to 8, 2024, with choice filling available from October 3 to 5, 2024. Candidates who resigned from their seats in Round 1 or 2 are eligible to participate in Round 3 of NEET UG 2024 counselling. As per the rules, those who resign must fill fresh choices and make full payment of fees to participate in the 3rd round. It is important to note that the resignation facility is unavailable for the 3rd round.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET UG 2024 counselling for admissions to 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in top government medical colleges across India. Nationwide, there are 1,09,145 MBBS and 27,868 BDS seats available. NEET counselling is carried out in four rounds, covering both the 15% AIQ and 85% State Quota seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Application Fee

Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,000 to participate in NEET UG Counselling 2024. Applicants from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories are required to pay Rs 500.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Here’s how to register

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the 'UG Medical' section.

Step 3: Under the candidate activity board, click on 'New Login Registration.'

Step 4: Enter your NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin as required.

Step 5: Complete the application form and submit it.

Step 6: Make the payment for the registration fee.

Step 7: Download and print or save a screenshot of the completed application for future reference.

Candidates who applied for Rounds 1 or 2 but were not allotted a seat do not need to register again. However, those who did not register in Rounds 1 or 2 (with full payment of registration and security fees), or who declined or failed to report after seat allotment, must re-register for Round 3 with full payment of fees. According to the MCC schedule, for the All India Quota (15%), Deemed and Central Universities, all AIIMS institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal), the committee will conduct four rounds of counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round.

