NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Result Released At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET UG 2024 round 3 seat allotment results. The final seat allotment was released on October 12, 2024. Candidates participating in this round can download their seat allotment letters from the official website. Reporting to the respective institutes begins on October 14 and ends on October 19, 2024. Over 4,000 students have been allotted seats in this round. The provisional result was released on October 11, with a window for objections until October 12. The list includes names, colleges, and courses of the shortlisted candidates. MCC will now conduct the stray vacancy round for All India Quota, deemed universities, and central universities for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses. Registration for this round will be open from October 22 to October 25.

According to the latest MCC schedule, candidates selected in the third round of NEET UG counselling must report to their allotted institutions and complete the admission process between October 14 and 19. Colleges will verify the data of admitted candidates from October 20 to 21. An additional 150 seats were included in the third round of All India Quota (AIQ) NEET UG counselling, contributed by medical colleges in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. MCC also noted that there were 10,959 virtual vacancies available for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing counselling in this round.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the UG counselling section.

Click on the link that says 'FINAL RESULT ROUND 3 UG COUNSELLING 2024.'

Download the PDF and review your seat allotment result

The MCC will next conduct the stray vacancy round for All India Quota, deemed universities, and central universities for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats. Registration and fee payment for this round will be open from October 22 to 25. Candidates can fill and lock their choices between October 23 and 26. The seat allotment results will be declared on October 29, and selected candidates must report to their allotted institutions between October 30 and November 5.