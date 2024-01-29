NEET UG Registration 2024 Likely To Begin Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET UG Registration 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET 2024) on May 5, 2024. Registration has not yet begun, although it is slated to start in March. Last year, registration took place between March 6 and April 6, 2023, and the exam was held on May 7, 2023. Following previous trends, registration is expected to commence on March 4, 2024. However, NTA has not yet announced an official date.

Once registration begins, the testing agency will give candidates approximately a one-month window to apply. After registration, a correction window will open. The NEET UG 2024 exam will be held in 13 different languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG Registration 2024: Steps to register here

Visit the National Testing Agency's (NTA) website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click the "Registration" tab.

Create an account by entering your personal and contact information.

Log in and complete the application form.

Upload the essential documents in jpg and pdf formats, respectively.

Submit NEET registration fees category-wise.

The NEET 2024 Exam will have 200 questions and a total of 720 marks. Out of the 200, only 180 will be attempted. The questions will be MCQs. Physics and Chemistry will have 45 questions each, while Biology (Zoology plus Botany) will have 90 questions.NMC's decision has relaxed the eligibility requirements for taking the NEET UG Exam. Students who passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core topics may take the Biology/Biotechnology test at the 10+2 level from any recognised board.