NEET UG result 2021 expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in, check how to download scorecard

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result 2021 is likely to be announced soon. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores on the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish the final answer key along with the NEET UG 2021 results. NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 in which over 16 lakh candidates had appeared. The exam was originally scheduled to be held in August this year.

NEET UG result 2021: How to check scorecard

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on NEET Result link

3. Enter login credentials including Roll number and Registration number

4. NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 28) had permitted the NTA to declare the NEET results for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country. It is to be noted that NTA has not made any announcement regarding the UG result yet.

Meanwhile, along with the NEET result, the all-India rank list, marks and percentile scores of the top 50 rank holders will also be released by NTA.

After NEET Result 2021 is declared, the counselling process will begin soon. The admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET UG 2021.

