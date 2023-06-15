Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Government School Students’ Success Rate In NEET 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter shared a screenshot of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Under-Graduate (UG) results from 2020 to 2023. Kejriwal expressed admiration for the students who successfully qualified for NEET and extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, parents, and teachers involved. His caption read, “Wow. More than 1000 students from Delhi govt schools qualify for NEET. This could not even be imagined just a few years back. Congrats to all students, parents and teachers.” In the list shared, it was revealed that there has been a significant growth in the number of qualified students from Delhi government schools, with the number increasing from 569 in 2020 to 1,074 in 2023.

Among the NEET-UG candidates in the city, Harshit Bansal secured the highest rank, claiming the 13th position on the all-India rank (AIR) list.

The NEET UG examination took place on May 7, 2023, with the exception of Manipur, where the exam was held on June 6. The results were officially announced on June 13. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results on its official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Significantly, there has been an increase in the cut-off marks for general candidates, rising from 117 in 2022 to 137 in 2023. Similarly, for SC, ST, and OBC candidates, the cut-off marks have also increased from 93 in 2022 to 107 in 2023.

Within the merit list of the top 50 candidates, 40 are male candidates, while 10 are female candidates. Prabhanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun ChakravarthiI from Andhra Pradesh demonstrated exceptional performance, each scoring a perfect 720 in NEET UG 2023.

In the female category, Pranjal Aggarwal from Malerkotla, Punjab, emerged the topper in NEET UG with a score of 715 out of 720. She secured the fourth position in the all-India rankings.

This year, a total of 2,087,462 candidates registered for NEET UG 2023. Among them, 2,038,596 appeared for the exam, and 1,145,976 candidates successfully qualified. Uttar Pradesh boasted the highest number of qualified candidates, with 1,39,961 candidates, followed closely by Maharashtra with 1,31,008 qualified candidates.