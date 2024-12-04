NID DAT 2025 Registration Date Extended Till Dec 6 At admissions.nid.edu- Check Steps To Apply Here

NID DAT 2025 Registration: The National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the registration deadline for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT). Eligible candidates can now apply on the official website, admissions.nid.edu, until 11.00 AM on December 6, 2024. It is recommended not to wait until the last minute to register. The correction window for applications has also been extended, and candidates can make changes to their forms until 2:00 PM on December 6, 2024. The NID DAT 2025 exam will take place on January 5, 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards starting from December 24, 2024.

“Last Date for submitting online application is extended up to 11 am Friday, 6 December 2024. Window to Edit Application Form for BDes and MDes (Open from 2 pm, 6 December 2024, to 2:00 PM, 11,December 2024),” reads the official notice.

NID DAT 2025 Registration: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website: admissions.nid.edu

Step 2: Click on the NID DAT 2025 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and log in

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

NID DAT 2025 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed or will appear for the higher secondary (10+2) examination in any stream for the academic year 2024-25 are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates must have a bachelor's degree of at least 4 years in any specialization, completed after the 12th standard or its equivalent, from any recognized university.

NID DAT 2025 Registration: Exam pattern

The NID DAT 2025 exam has two stages i.e. the Preliminary Exam and the Mains. The Preliminary Exam is conducted offline in pen-and-paper format and evaluates candidates' creativity, design skills, and problem-solving abilities through a mix of objective and subjective questions.

The Preliminary Exam consists of two parts: a General Design Aptitude Test and a Discipline-Specific Test, with a total of 100 questions. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. The exam will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The NID DAT 2025 admit card will be available on December 24, 2024. To download it, candidates need to enter their email address and date of birth on the official website. On the exam day, candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, or driver’s license, to the exam center.