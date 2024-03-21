NIFT 2024 Result Declared At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIFT 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)-2024 results for undergraduate and graduate programmes. Candidates who took the exam can view and obtain the results from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT. On February 5, 2024, the NTA held the NIFT 2024 exam for various Bachelor's and Masters programmes in 60 cities and 72 centres across the country. Those who pass the exam will be called to the second round of the selection process. The NTA also announced that the BF Tech course results would be released in the last week of April."Results of the exam are now hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective result (Shortlisted / Not Shortlisted for 2nd Stage). The results of B.F.Tech. Programmes will be declared in last week of April, 2024 along-with the Final Results of all other UG & PG Programmes," reads the official notice.

NIFT 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.

2. On the homepage, click the result link.

3. Fill in your application number and date of birth.

4. Access and download the results.

5. Print out for future reference.

According to the official notification, interviews for the Masters Programmes (Master of Design, Master of Fashion Management, and Master of Fashion Technology) will be held from April 1 to 6, 2024.