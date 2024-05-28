NIMCET 2024 Admit Card OUT At nimcet.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIMCET 2024: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the admit card for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2024 today, May 28. Candidates who successfully registered can download their NIMCET 2024 admit card from the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The admit card will be available for download until June 8, 2024. It is a mandatory document for the examination, and candidates will not be permitted to take the exam without it.

NIMCET 2024 Admit Card: Direct Link

NIMCET 2024 Exam Date

The NIMCET 2024 exam is scheduled for June 8, 2024, and will be conducted at various exam centers in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will take place in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. This national-level entrance test is for admission into the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) program at 10 NITs and IIIT Bhopal for the academic year 2024-2025.

NIMCET 2024 Admit Card: Steps to Download

- Visit the official website.

- Click on the NIMCET 2024 admit card link.

- Log in using your User ID and password.

- The NIMCET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download and print the admit card.

NIMCET 2024: Exam Pattern

The NIMCET 2024 exam will be conducted in English and will consist of 120 questions divided into four sections: mathematics, analytical ability and logical reasoning, computer awareness, and general English. Candidates will earn 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.