Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766310
NewsEducation
NIMCET 2024

NIMCET 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At nimcet.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIMCET 2024: Candidates who participated in Round 2 of the NIMCET counselling can download their seat allotment results from the official website, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NIMCET 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At nimcet.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIMCET 2024: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the seat allotment result for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2024 round 2 counselling today, July 13. Candidates who took part in the counselling can download the NIMCET 2024 round 2 seat allotment result from the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in. Candidates shortlisted in round 2 counselling must complete online reporting and partial admission fee payment between July 15 and 17. To download the NIMCET 2024 seat allotment result, they can use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

NIMCET 2024: Steps to download here

  • Go to the official NIMCET website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "NIMCET Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2024."
  • Enter your application number and password, then submit.
  • View your NIMCET Round 2 counselling seat allotment result.
  • Print a copy of the result for future reference.

NIMCET 2024; direct link here

The availability of seats at participating NITs greatly affects the cutoff marks. More available seats usually result in a lower cutoff, whereas fewer seats lead to a higher cutoff. Cutoff marks also differ across categories like General, OBC, SC, and ST, with reserved categories typically having lower cutoffs compared to the General category. Additionally, the overall performance of candidates in the exam plays a key role in determining the cutoff. When the average performance is higher, the cutoff tends to be higher as well.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?