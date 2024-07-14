NIMCET 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared At nimcet.admissions.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NIMCET 2024: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has released the seat allotment result for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2024 round 2 counselling today, July 13. Candidates who took part in the counselling can download the NIMCET 2024 round 2 seat allotment result from the official website, nimcet.admissions.nic.in. Candidates shortlisted in round 2 counselling must complete online reporting and partial admission fee payment between July 15 and 17. To download the NIMCET 2024 seat allotment result, they can use their login credentials, including their registration number and date of birth.

NIMCET 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official NIMCET website at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "NIMCET Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2024."

Enter your application number and password, then submit.

View your NIMCET Round 2 counselling seat allotment result.

Print a copy of the result for future reference.

The availability of seats at participating NITs greatly affects the cutoff marks. More available seats usually result in a lower cutoff, whereas fewer seats lead to a higher cutoff. Cutoff marks also differ across categories like General, OBC, SC, and ST, with reserved categories typically having lower cutoffs compared to the General category. Additionally, the overall performance of candidates in the exam plays a key role in determining the cutoff. When the average performance is higher, the cutoff tends to be higher as well.