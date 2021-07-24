हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIOS

NIOS Class 10th, 12th June exam results 2021 announced, know how to check at nios.ac.in

The results have been declared on the official website of NIOS.

NIOS Class 10th, 12th June exam results 2021 announced, know how to check at nios.ac.in
Representational Image

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday (July 23, 2021) announced the results of the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) June 2021 examination on its official website. The results were declared at https://results.nios.ac.in.

Here's how to check NIOS Class 10th, 12th June exam results at nios.ac.in:

1. Visit the official website at https://results.nios.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Check result' option below 'Result For Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - June 2021'.

3. You'll be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your 'Enrollment Number' and a 'captcha'.

4. Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view NIOS 10th or 12th results 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIOSNIOS Result
Next
Story

ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2021: CISCE to declare results shortly, know how to check

Must Watch

PT1M4S

India at Tokyo Olympics: Archery's Mixed Team reaches quarterfinals