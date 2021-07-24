NIOS Class 10th, 12th June exam results 2021 announced, know how to check at nios.ac.in

New Delhi: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday (July 23, 2021) announced the results of the secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) June 2021 examination on its official website. The results were declared at https://results.nios.ac.in.

Here's how to check NIOS Class 10th, 12th June exam results at nios.ac.in:

1. Visit the official website at https://results.nios.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the 'Check result' option below 'Result For Sec & Sr. Sec Exam - June 2021'.

3. You'll be redirected to a new page where you will have to enter your 'Enrollment Number' and a 'captcha'.

4. Enter your enrollment number and captcha to view NIOS 10th or 12th results 2021.

